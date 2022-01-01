Go
NU Kitchen

Fast-Casual eatery and juice bar. We source from producers and farmers that we trust, from our all-natural meats to our locally grown carrots and apples. We want to provide you with the most wholesome, healthy, and safe food possible. This is our commitment to you.

195 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Salad (V+)(GF)$10.49
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, fire-roasted corn, black beans, fresh salsa, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
OAHU ACAI$10.99
Organic Acai, blended with bananas topped with strawberries, bananas, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs, and honey
Turkey Avocado Panini$13.19
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
Honey Goat Avocado$10.79
2 fresh cracked free-range eggs, creamy avocado, scallions, pickled onions, arugula, and honey goat cheese on toasted ciabatta
Good Morning
Blueberry, banana, granola, chia seeds, local peanut butter, cold dressed apple juice, oat milk
Fresh Cracked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
One fresh cracked free-range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Pesto Chicken Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread
Buddha Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with marinated oyster mushrooms, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Tropical Sunset
Mangos, strawberries, bananas, coconut, pineapple juice, and fat-free frozen yogurt
Location

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
