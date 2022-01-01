Go
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 63 Main Street, Luzerne, PA @ the intersection of Main & Buckingham.

Bacon Avocado & Tomato Sandwich$10.99
smashed avocado, topped with eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
Buffalo Crab Cakes (New!)$7.99
3 cashew crab cakes, pickled jalapenos, onion, cauliflower rice, miyagi sauce
Pennsylvanian Punch
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Beet, Lemon, Ginger, Kale,
BLT Sandwich$9.99
a heaping of eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
Green$6.49
banana, apple, greens
Tala$6.99
banana, greens, mango, coconut
Build a Smoothie$5.99
banana, filtered water, & choice of one fruit or superfood
Sloppy Dave$10.49
cashew spicy chick'n, celery, & bleu tahini sloppily piled between two slices of raw living bread with your choice of greens or sprouts
Nucleus$9.99
veggie pattie, greens or sprouts, tomato, onion, nucleus sauce
Chocolate Chocolate Chip$6.99
banana, cacao, cacao nibs, vanilla
63 Main St

Luzerne PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
