Nucleus Raw Foods

Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

67-69 Public Square

Avg 4.9 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo (New!)$10.49
Sloppy Dave$10.49
cashew spicy chick'n, celery, & bleu tahini sloppily piled between two slices of raw living bread with your choice of greens or sprouts
Pennsylvanian Punch
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Beet, Lemon, Ginger, Kale,
Green$6.49
banana, apple, greens
Shannon$7.49
banana, spiurlina, hemp nut, chia seeds, flax seeds, ginger
BLT Sandwich$9.99
a heaping of eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
Bacon Avocado & Tomato Sandwich$10.99
smashed avocado, topped with eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
Chocolate Strawberries$6.99
banana, strawberries, cacao, hempl
Kale Cheesecake$6.99
Pina Colada$6.99
banana, pineapple, coconut
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

67-69 Public Square

Wilkes-Barre PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
