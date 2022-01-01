Nucleus Raw Foods
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
67-69 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
