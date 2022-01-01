Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 67-69 Public Square in the Luzerne Bank Building.



SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

67-69 Public Square