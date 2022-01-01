Go
The Nu Dó Society

125 River st

Popular Items

Pad See Ew$11.00
Stir-fried Flat Noodle with Sweet Soy Sauce, Chinese,Carrot and Egg.
Green Curry Nu Dó$11.00
Thai coconut green curry with chicken served with choice of noodle.
(Spicy!!)
Basil UDON$11.00
Stir-fried with oyster sauce, basil, red bell pepper, and onion over UDON. (Very spicy!!!)
Beef Udon$14.00
Soy marinated beef onion,scallions, fish cake. (Warning allergy seaweeds, fish,soy,onion)
Kee Mao$11.00
Stir-fried Flat Noodle with String Bean, Bamboo,Red Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Basil
Scallion Pancake (Vegan)$6.00
Served with ginger sauce
Crispy Roll (4) (vegetarian)$7.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, sweet potatoes.
Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)$11.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
Garlic Yaki Udon$11.00
Stir-fried Udon noodle with cabbage, carrot, and scallion.
Kao Soi$12.00
Chicken , coconut , chili paste, curry powder, fish sauce, egg Noodle + fried noodle, pickled mustard, red onion,Bok Choy, fried shallot (onion), lime + chili oil
(Tofu as optional but not vegetarian)
Location

125 River st

Cambridge MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
