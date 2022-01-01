Nuestro Mexico - NRO
Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.
9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A
Location
9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
Come in and enjoy!
Butcher Block Quality Meats
Bakersfield's newest butcher shop!
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
Come in and enjoy!