Nueva

Nueva is a fun, relaxed Cantina with a modern approach to classic dishes from Mexico from Chefs Vartan Abgaryan and Mesraim Llanez. Nueva features a vast collection of Tequila, Mezcal, Bacanora, Raicilla, and Sotol. Nueva offers outdoor dining in two expansive mid-century inspired patios which are accented with soft hues, teak tables, cabana cushions, and rich, tropical landscaping.

822 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1873 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Octopus Taco$7.00
Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint
Pork Belly Taco$6.50
Chili Lime Salt, Cilantro Yogurt Crema, Serrano Pepper, Pineapple Salsa
Chips & Guacamole$14.00
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.50
Fresnio Chili, Pico De Gallo
Nachos$12.00
Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema
Mushroom Taco$5.00
Sauteed Crimini Mushrooms, Salsa Anaranjada, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Shallots, Chives (Vegan)
Potato Quesadilla$11.00
Sweet and Red Potatoes, Red Onion, Sumac, Queso Oaxaca
Squash Taco$5.00
Tempura Sea Bass Taco$6.00
JIcama Aleppo Slaw, Cilantro Aoli
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

822 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 2:59 am
