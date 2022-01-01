Nueva Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
1625 4th St S
Popular Items
Location
1625 4th St S
Saint Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Library Restaurant
At The Library, the familiar aroma of coffee, the promise of a delicious meal, and the anticipation of friendly buzz will offer a reprieve from the daily chaos. It is where the community as a whole comes to refill their cup, both proverbially and, often, quite literally.
The Big Catch at Salt Creek
Come in and enjoy!
MacDinton's St. Pete
A long-time fixture on the South Tampa bar scene, MacDinton’s is now open for business in Saint Petersburg, FL The beloved Irish bar opened it's doors on Friday December 30,2011 at the Jannus Live entertainment complex.
Pipo's Cafe - St. Petersburg
Come in and enjoy!