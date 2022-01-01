Go
number5kitchen

100% San Carlos family owned and operated. We love San Carlos. We admire the local farmers and ranchers we source from. We revere and are deeply grateful for the year-round bounty California has to offer. Come say hi and talk good food.

663 Laurel Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Mushroom$25.00
king trumpet & maitake mushroom, shallot, mozzarella, thyme
Little Gem & Citrus Salad$14.00
little gem lettuce, chicory, cara cara orange , honey dijon vinaigrette, almond
Pizza Margherita$18.00
organic tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, genovese basil
Pizza Speciale$23.00
organic tomato, house sausage, Ezzo's pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel pollen
Pizza Pork & Broccoli di Ciccio$23.00
organic tomato, 10-hours pork shoulder, organic broccoli di ciccio, red onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili
Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
organic tomato, Ezzo's premium pepperoni, mozzarella
Organic Kale & Butter Bean Soup$11.00
organic lacinato kale, HMB butter beans, tomato, carrot, celery, rosemary
Pizza Nduja$22.00
La Quercia spicy prosciutto spread, organic tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chili, maple honey
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

663 Laurel Street

San Carlos CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
