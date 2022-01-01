Go
Toast

Numero 28 - East Village

Italian Pizzeria and Bar restaurant

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita
San Mariano Tomato Sauce,fiordilatte,Basil,Extra Virgin Oil
Ravioli al 4 Formaggi$17.00
Spinach and ricotta ravioli with 4 cheese sauce and balsamic glaze
Tagliatelle al Ragu Di Bologna$19.00
Homemade Fresh Tagliatelle with classic Bolognese style beef Ragu
Tartufo
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Numero 28
Buffalo mozzarella, speck, truffle cream, mushrooms
Diavola
San Marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte, soppressata (pepperoni), extra virgin olive oil
Kale and Avocado$12.00
Kale, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions, Lemon juice, Olive oil
Strozzapreti Boschetto$19.00
Literally “Priest Strangle” twisted elongated pasta with mushrooms, speck, creamy sauce, truffle oil
Parma
Stracchino cheese, fiordilatte, speck, truffle cream, mushrooms
Reginella
San Mariano tomato sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella,Basil and Virgin Oil
See full menu

Location

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dig - Union Square South

No reviews yet

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Speakeasy Comedy Club with some of NYCs best comedians and best vegan munchies!

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Pho House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston