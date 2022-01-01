Go
Toast

Numero 28 - UES

Come in and enjoy our selection of fine wines and craft cocktails at our uptown location. Classic wood fired Neapolitan-style pizza paired with a fine Italian kitchen makes for an unparalleled dining experience!

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calamari Fritti$20.00
Light and crispy fried calamari with homemade tomato sauce.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Carciofi Fritti$16.00
Melt in your mouth fried artichokes served with lemon-herb aioli.
Diavola Pizza (I)$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, and spicy oil.
San Daniele Pizza (I)$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di parma, and EVOO.
Margherita Pizza Couple 1/2$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Carciofi Salad$17.00
Arugula, artichokes, green olives, pine nuts, & parmigiano in our house vinaigrette.
Tartufo Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano, and caesar dressing.
See full menu

Location

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THEP Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

From the City of Angels, Bangkok aka Krung THEP , where the name and concept of THEP derived from, our mission is to ensure your supreme dining experience by striving to serve you excellent food and drinks, and to become your favorite go-to neighborhood restaurant.

Calexico

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caffe Noi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston