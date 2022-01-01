Go
Nundini Chef's Table

Buon Giorno! We invite you to join us on a great culinary journey through the delights of Italian cuisine!
The Nundini Chef’s Table is Houston’s destination for authentic Italian food and products. Nestled in an unassuming warehouse in the Heights, the Chef’s Table transports you to the streets of Italy. Get true Italian food in our full-service restaurant, featuring dishes from many regions in Italy. Or take a stroll through our shop, and purchase the very products used to make your delicious meal.
Offering a vast selection of wine from every region in Italy, the choice is yours as to what part of Italy you wish to visit today. Indulge in the rich flavors of our Homemade Gelato and Sorbetto. Come to the Chef’s Table, where every day is like a trip to Italy with all your friends and family.

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • GELATO

500 North Sheperd Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 North Sheperd Dr

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

