***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

NUNOS is a 100% vegan restaurant. Owned and operated by husband and wife, Nuno & Vezna Arias, proudly serving vegan comfort food in North Dallas since 2019.
Ordering Policy:
1) Orders might be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
2) No refunds for orders that are not picked up.
3) Cancelation via phone or social media is required 10 min before estimated due time.
4) It is customer responsibility to review order before leaving. NUNOS is not responsible for missing items after order leaves property.
5) All food is cooked and fried on vegan shared equipment that also processes vegan allergens.
Vegan Allergens: tree nuts, gluten, soy, garlic, cilantro, onions
6) All inquiries regarding 3rd party delivery apps must be made directly with 3rd party organization. NUNOS is not responsible for issues pertaining to delivery times, missing items, not delivered items, poor delivery experience, etc.
7) Questions or Issues please message Nuno via social media.

TACOS

8024 Spring Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

STREET TACO corn$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
horchata 24oz$5.00
Classic horchata with a twist. Our special house blend includes rice flour, peanut butter flour, cacao, non refined Mexican sugar, almond milk, and Mexican vanilla.
NUNOS TACO PLATE *one protein$12.75
5 corn or flour tacos, plus beans & rice.
jamaica 24oz$4.00
Contains: Hibiscus flowers, lime juice, spices, and non refined Mexican sugar.
NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
BEYOND BEEF CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
Classic crunchy taco shell filled with BEYOND meat and topped with lettuce, pico, de gallo, sour cream, and vegan cheddar. *** make it soy free, ask for it with no sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

8024 Spring Valley Rd

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
