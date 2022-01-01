Go
Nunu Cafe

1109 Ritter Street

Popular Items

FRESH BERRIE CRÊPES$11.95
NUTELLA AND BANANA CREPES$9.25
STRAWBERRY AND BANANA CRÊPES$9.75
NUTELLA CRÊPES$8.25
FRESH BERRIE WAFFLE$11.95
REESE'S CRÊPES$9.95
FRENCH TOAST PLAIN$8.95
APPLE CINNAMON CRÊPES$10.95
NUTELLA STRAWBERRIES AND BANANAS CREPES$9.95
NUTELLA AND STRAWBERRY CRÊPES$9.50
Location

1109 Ritter Street

North Aurora IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
