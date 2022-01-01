Go
Toast

Nunzio's BBQ

Come on in and enjoy!

2071 Springfield Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Two Meat Combo
Choice of Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs or Skirt Steak.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.50
3 Tacos per order.
Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Fried Sweet Plantains (8)$4.00
Beef Empanada$3.75
Chicken Empanada$3.50
Garlic Chicken (4)$17.50
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
1/2 Garlic Chicken (2)$9.50
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
½ Rotisserie Chicken$8.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$15.50
Black Beans (Medium)$3.50
See full menu

Location

2071 Springfield Ave.

Vauxhall NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Family Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Good food since 2001

MELOVINO

No reviews yet

One of the most creative & award winning meaderies in the world, hidden away in the back of strip mall in New Jersey.

Coda Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston