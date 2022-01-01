Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Nutley
/
Nutley
/
Cake
Nutley restaurants that serve cake
Ochado USA
255 Franklin Avenue Unit 5, Nutley
No reviews yet
Milk Tea Cheese Cake
$7.08
Strawberry Cheese Cake
$7.08
Blueberry Cheese Cake
$7.08
More about Ochado USA
The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails
789 Bloomfield Avenue, Nutley
No reviews yet
Polly's Maryland Crab Cakes
$36.00
More about The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails
