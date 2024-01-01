Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheeseburgers in
Nutley
/
Nutley
/
Cheeseburgers
Nutley restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails
789 Bloomfield Avenue, Nutley
No reviews yet
4 oz Cheeseburger & fries
$14.00
More about The Oakley -- Kitchen & Cocktails
Luna Wood Fire Tavern
223 Franklin Avenue, Nutley
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger
$14.00
8oz angus beef, lettuce, tomato & cheese
More about Luna Wood Fire Tavern
