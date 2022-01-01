Go
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

We are open for dine in and our HUGE patio is open too! Come enjoy some mimosas, craft beer and artisan food!
And of course we offer takeout!
See our menu to find out more!

SANDWICHES

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy • $$

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
Caesar$10.00
Organic romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese crisp & house-made Caesar dressing. On toasted sourdough.
Albie$12.50
Wild pole-caught albacore (American Tuna™), Kalamata olives, capers, celery & onions mixed with our homemade aioli & topped with tomatoes & melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted olive bread.
Side of House Chips$2.00
Nutmeg Scramble$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
Amazing Burrito$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with organic kale, nitrate-free ham, roasted mushrooms & white cheddar cheese all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Homemade salsa & fruit
Iced Latte$4.00
Smokey Tom$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
Capri$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy

San Diego CA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
