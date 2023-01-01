Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ebensburg
  • /
  • Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County Courthouse
A map showing the location of Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County CourthouseView gallery

Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County Courthouse

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

200 S Center St

Ebensburg, PA 15931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

200 S Center St, Ebensburg PA 15931

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kosta's Restaurant Ebensburg Mini Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3135 New Germany Rd,Ste 5 Ebensburg, PA 15931
View restaurantnext
Off the Rak
orange starNo Reviews
3047 New Germany Road Ebensburg, PA 15931
View restaurantnext
Dunny's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 282
905 2nd St Cresson, PA 16630
View restaurantnext
The Johnstown Inn
orange star4.8 • 1,290
1310 Frankstown Rd Johnstown, PA 15902
View restaurantnext
Italian Oven Restaurant - 500 Galleria Dr #224
orange starNo Reviews
500 Galleria Dr #224 Johnstown, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Jake's Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 711
500 Galleria Dr Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ebensburg

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nutrition Inc. - Courthouse Cafe - Nutrition Group at Cambria County Courthouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston