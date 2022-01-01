NVS Soul Food
Come in and enjoy!
1489 MUNDY'S MILL RD STE 800
Popular Items
Location
1489 MUNDY'S MILL RD STE 800
JONESBORO GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro
855-HEY-SLUT
Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
King Kong MilkTea 10
Come in and enjoy!
Virtual Food Court
Come in and enjoy!
Los Amigos
Come in and enjoy!