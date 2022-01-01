Go
NWB Next Whiskey Bar

NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm.
​At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean.
The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.

24205 Lockport St

Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
NWB$15.00
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$9.50
Doughnuts$8.50
Buffalo Mac$14.00
Four Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup$14.00
Wonton Super Tacos!$14.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Plainfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
