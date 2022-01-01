Go
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar

NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm.
​At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean.
The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.

4732 Main Street

Popular Items

CHZ burger$13.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.50
Black Bean Garden$14.00
Whiskey Doughnuts$8.50
NWB$15.00
Chef's Special$15.00
Signature required
BIG Jer$14.00
The Gobbler$14.00
No signature required
Location

4732 Main Street

Lisle IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
