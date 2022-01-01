NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm.
At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean.
The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.
4732 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
4732 Main Street
Lisle IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bavarian Lodge
Family-Owned and Operated German Kitchen & World Class Beer Bar Serving Chicagoland Since 1986.
Wheatstack
ORDER PICK UP, CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY!! THANKS FOR CHOOSING WHEATSTACK!
Mud and Char
Caffeine and Fare
Mojo's East Coast Eats
Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and East Coast Fare in the Western suburbs of Chicago.