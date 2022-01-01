Go
NY NY Pizza

New York-style pizza originated in New York City in the early 1900s, and in 1905, the first pizza establishment in the United States was opened in New York's Little Italy. It is known for its large, wide, thin, and foldable shape. New York-style pizza is a common style that may be confused with New Haven-style pizza, due to the New Haven's variety also typically being thin-crusted. The pizza is sold by the slice and as a whole pie, and regional variations exist in Northeastern and other states in the U.S.

Popular Items

XL Pizza$18.00
18"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Stromboli$11.00
Large Pizza$16.00
16"
Small Pizza$11.00
12"
Medium Pizza$13.00
14"
Location

11367 Big Bend Road

Riverview FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
