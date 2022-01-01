Go
Toast

NY Pie

The Best late-night pizzeria in Santa Rosa has been dishing up true New York Style pizza and the best wings in Santa Rosa since 2013!!!! Come in and enjoy!

65 Brookwood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese 12"$15.95
Godfather 18"$32.75
Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Sausage
Small Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons
Large Garden Salad$10.99
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons
Cheese 18"$22.95
BYO Pizza 18"$22.95
Pepperoni 18"$25.95
New Yorker 12"$22.30
Pepperoni, Garlic, Olives
Ranch$1.25
Garlic Knots$5.99
House Knots tossed in Garlic Butter
See full menu

Location

65 Brookwood Ave

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!

La Rosa Tequileria & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Third Street Aleworks

No reviews yet

Third Street Aleworks, a Santa Rosa original, has led the way in local craft beer since 1995! Our beers have been recognized throughout the US and around the world with over 25 different medals—including, but not limited to “Great American Beer Festival” and “World Beer Cup”—being awarded for excellence; a true testament of our quest to create great quality beer!

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston