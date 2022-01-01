Nyack restaurants you'll love
Nyack's top cuisines
Must-try Nyack restaurants
More about The Henry
The Henry
100 Main St, Nyack
|Popular items
|Pimento Burger
|$15.00
|Pretzel Sticks
|$12.00
|Wings
|$14.00
More about Bari
SMOOTHIES • FALAFEL
Bari
86 Main st, Nyack
|Popular items
|Acai Energizer
Acai / Banana / Blueberry / Dates / Almond Milk / Pea Protein / Peanut Butter
|Falafel Pita Wrap
|$6.50
3 Baked Falafel Balls in a Pita Wrap Topped with Cilantro, Pickled onion, Radish, and Your Choice of 2 Sauces on the side.
|Falafel Salad
|$8.50
3 Falafel Balls served on a bed of baby spinach with cucumber, radish, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro. Sauce served on top unless specified otherwise.
More about Art Cafe of Nyack
Art Cafe of Nyack
65 S Broadway Ave, Nyack
|Popular items
|Boreka Single
|$4.25
Call to confirm availability
|Shakshooka
|$12.75
2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce topped with bulgarian feta and mediterranean herbs. served with pita on side. add eggplant 1 | add side of tahini 1 | add avocado 2
|Cheese Malawach
|$12.25
filled with fresh mozzerella
More about Two Villains Brewing
Two Villains Brewing
132 Main St, Nyack
|Popular items
|CROWLER Harmonic
|$13.00
|Candied Bacon
|$10.00
|CROWLER Maple Cat
|$13.00
More about The Local Tap House of Nyack
The Local Tap House of Nyack
4 S Franklin St, Nyack
|Popular items
|Industrial Arts
|$20.00
Belgian Tripel 9%
|Spencer
|$24.00
More about The Breakfast and Burger Club
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Breakfast and Burger Club
84 main street, Nyack
|Popular items
|California Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado,
tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta
|Mac n’ Cheese Burger
|$15.95
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings
|BlackJack Burger
|$18.95
double beef burger with cheddar cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onions and chipotle sauce
More about Up Lounge & Restaurant
Up Lounge & Restaurant
91 Main Street, Nyack