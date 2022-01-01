Nyack restaurants you'll love

Go
Nyack restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Nyack

Nyack's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Nyack restaurants

The Henry image

 

The Henry

100 Main St, Nyack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pimento Burger$15.00
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Wings$14.00
More about The Henry
Bari image

SMOOTHIES • FALAFEL

Bari

86 Main st, Nyack

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Energizer
Acai / Banana / Blueberry / Dates / Almond Milk / Pea Protein / Peanut Butter
Falafel Pita Wrap$6.50
3 Baked Falafel Balls in a Pita Wrap Topped with Cilantro, Pickled onion, Radish, and Your Choice of 2 Sauces on the side.
Falafel Salad$8.50
3 Falafel Balls served on a bed of baby spinach with cucumber, radish, tomato, pickled onion, cilantro. Sauce served on top unless specified otherwise.
More about Bari
Art Cafe of Nyack image

 

Art Cafe of Nyack

65 S Broadway Ave, Nyack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boreka Single$4.25
Call to confirm availability
Shakshooka$12.75
2 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce topped with bulgarian feta and mediterranean herbs. served with pita on side. add eggplant 1 | add side of tahini 1 | add avocado 2
Cheese Malawach$12.25
filled with fresh mozzerella
More about Art Cafe of Nyack
Two Villains Brewing image

 

Two Villains Brewing

132 Main St, Nyack

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CROWLER Harmonic$13.00
Candied Bacon$10.00
CROWLER Maple Cat$13.00
More about Two Villains Brewing
The Local Tap House of Nyack image

 

The Local Tap House of Nyack

4 S Franklin St, Nyack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Industrial Arts$20.00
Belgian Tripel 9%
Spencer$24.00
More about The Local Tap House of Nyack
The Breakfast and Burger Club image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Breakfast and Burger Club

84 main street, Nyack

Avg 4.7 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado,
tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta
Mac n’ Cheese Burger$15.95
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings
BlackJack Burger$18.95
double beef burger with cheddar cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onions and chipotle sauce
More about The Breakfast and Burger Club
Restaurant banner

 

Dragons Den

102 Main Street, Nyack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dragons Den
Restaurant banner

 

Up Lounge & Restaurant

91 Main Street, Nyack

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Up Lounge & Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nyack

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Nyack to explore

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Monsey

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston