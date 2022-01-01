Nyack American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Nyack
More about The Henry
The Henry
100 Main St, Nyack
|Popular items
|Pimento Burger
|$15.00
|Pretzel Sticks
|$12.00
|Wings
|$14.00
More about The Breakfast and Burger Club
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Breakfast and Burger Club
84 main street, Nyack
|Popular items
|California Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado,
tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta
|Mac n’ Cheese Burger
|$15.95
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings
|BlackJack Burger
|$18.95
double beef burger with cheddar cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onions and chipotle sauce