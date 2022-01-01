Go
Banner picView gallery

NYC Bred

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

212 Sophie Ct

Lexington, SC 29073

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

212 Sophie Ct, Lexington SC 29073

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CafeStrudel Food Truck - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Public House - 131 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
131 E Main Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Bakery Café - 121 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
121 E Main St Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
orange starNo Reviews
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye) Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
407 N. Lake Dr Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lexington

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NYC Bred

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston