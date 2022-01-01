NYC Bred
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
212 Sophie Ct, Lexington SC 29073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CafeStrudel Food Truck - Food Truck
No Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
O'Hara's Public House - 131 E Main Street
No Reviews
131 E Main Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
No Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Wing Place - Lexington - 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye)
No Reviews
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite I (eye) Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant