The Milling Room
The Milling Room features seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine served in a stunning sky-lit dining room and lively tavern-inspired bar in the heart of the Upper West Side.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
PLUM
Enjoy and Thanks for coming !
The Consulate
Come in and enjoy!!
Hungry Betty Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Dagon
Come in and enjoy!