Go
Toast

The Milling Room

The Milling Room features seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine served in a stunning sky-lit dining room and lively tavern-inspired bar in the heart of the Upper West Side.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (3416 reviews)

Popular Items

Ora King Salmon$36.00
Burrata & Heirloom Beets Salad$19.00
Carbonara App$19.00
Miso Carrots$9.00
Kale Caesar Salad$17.00
Ricotta Gnocchi App$20.00
Shishito Peppers$10.00
Bolognese App$19.00
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PLUM

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Thanks for coming !

The Consulate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hungry Betty Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dagon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston