Kaizen - 33-70 Farrington Street
Open today 11:30 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
33-70 Farrington Street, Flushing NY 11354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Singas Famous Pizza - 43-69 Kissena Blvd
No Reviews
4369 Kissena Blvd Flushing, NY 11355
View restaurant
Mario's Pizza & Cucina - 163-01 29th Avenue
No Reviews
163-01 29th Avenue Queens, NY 11358
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flushing
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurant