Broadway Lights Diner

Family owned since 1976! Rate the best cheesecake in Ulster County. Homemade soups, muffins, pies and pastries. Daily lunch and dinner specials. Full service bar and Quick Draw games.

713 broadway • $$

Avg 4 (416 reviews)

Plain Omelette$6.45
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
Mozzarella Sticks(8)$10.95
Burger Deluxe$11.45
Served on a grilled roll with lettuce, tomato, homemade coleslaw, french fries and pickle
Milkshake$5.50
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$12.45
Served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Includes french fries, homemade coleslaw, and a pickle.
French Fries$4.95
Fried Egg Sandwich$3.45
Morning Glory$13.45
Two eggs, one sausage, two bacon strips,
home fries, toast, two pancakes, or waffle or French toast
Soup Cup$4.00
Soup Bowl$4.75
Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

713 broadway

Kingston NY

Lunch Nightly!

No reviews yet

We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

The Anchor

No reviews yet

Locally owned Burger and Comfort Food Restaurant. We use natural meats and try to source an responsibly as possible.

Masa Midtown

No reviews yet

Turkish and Mediterranean Food in the heart of Midtown Kingston, NY

Frank Guido's Little Italy

No reviews yet

Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.

