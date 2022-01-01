Asian Fusion
NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:30 PM
597 Reviews
$$
935 Scalp Ave
Johnstown, PA 15904
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
935 Scalp Ave, Johnstown PA 15904
Nearby restaurants
The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse
Come in and Enjoy
Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
Come in and enjoy!
Corner Coffee Shoppe
Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!
The Bistro - Johnstown
Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.