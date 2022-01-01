Go
NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp image
Asian Fusion

NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

597 Reviews

$$

935 Scalp Ave

Johnstown, PA 15904

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

935 Scalp Ave, Johnstown PA 15904

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Coffee Shoppe

No reviews yet

Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!

The Bistro - Johnstown

No reviews yet

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp

orange star4.2 • 597 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston