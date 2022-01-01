Go
Toast

Nyum Bai

Nyum Bai is a Cambodian restaurant created by chef Nite Yun. At Nyum Bai, we celebrate Cambodia’s Golden Era of the ’60s, a vibrant and colorful time when Cambodian pop and rock n’ roll was at its peak. Nyum Bai is our way of preserving Cambodian culture and music through delicious home-cooked food. Made with love and made to share.

3340 E 12th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1152 reviews)

Popular Items

Koh$20.00
Braised succulent pork belly in caramelized palm sugar with soy braised daikon & soft boiled eggs w/ peppery note, ginger & star anise.
Mee Kola$18.00
Rice noodles, cucumber relish, jammy egg, shrimp floss, garlic chips, scallions + cilantro, topped with coconut-lime dressing. A Battambang Favorite!
(*contains peanuts, gluten free)
Chicken Salad$17.00
shaved cabbage, herb medley, poached chicken, cucumbers, daikon sweet fish sauce dressing. Peanuts and crispy shallots topping
Prahok Ktiss + Rice$20.00
Simmered pork belly in coconut milk, prahok, khmer curry paste.
Served with seasonal veggies and rice. Chef Nite’s favorite dish! (GF)
Side Rice$3.00
Nom Krouch$11.00
Fried balls of sesame-coated coconut mochi with a gooey palm sugar filling.
Loc Lok$20.00
shaken beef, watercress, pearl onions, and salt + pepper lime sauce
Amok$25.00
Catfish soufflé with kroeung, tobiko, and coconut milk steamed in banana leaves
Khmer Fried Chicken$16.00
Fried chicken with Kampot peppercorns and lime zest OR with Mama Teav’s chili garlic glaze. (GF)
Kuy Teav Phnom Penh$18.00
Cambodia's quintessential noodle soup!
8 hour pork broth with rice noodles,
ground pork & sliced beef. Make sure to squeeze the lime! (GF)
*Contains shellfish in broth
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3340 E 12th St

Oakland CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston