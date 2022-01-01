Go
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

Come on in it's Willy, Willy good!

916 South Grand Ave West

Popular Items

1 Pound Brisket$19.00
1 pound of smoked brisket either sliced or chopped and 3 buns.
1 Pound Choice of Side$7.00
Choice of any 1 pound side.
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.50
Our Pulled Pork Nachos have blue corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo topped with your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Mac n' Cheese$4.50
Our homemade Mac'N'Cheese is creamy and delicious, just like it should be!
BBQ Baked Beans$4.50
Our homemade BBQ Baked Beans have chopped beef brisket and a secret spice blend mixed in that make this side a favorite!
Pulled Pork (Plate)$14.50
Our slow-smoked pork butts are pulled fresh daily and served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.
Beef Brisket (Plate)$17.50
A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Plate comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) and is served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.
1 Pound Pulled Pork$15.00
1 pound of pulled pork with 3 buns.
Cornbread$2.95
Our cornbread is made fresh daily and served with a pad of butter on the side
Rib Tips$8.50
Our delicious and tender rib tips are cooked in a homemade whiskey and BBQ glaze to give them a unique flavor
Location

916 South Grand Ave West

Springfield IL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:15 pm
