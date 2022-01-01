Go
O’Brien’s Pub

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4646 Convoy St • $

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Bsk Onion Rings$10.00
Chipotle Turkey Club$13.00
Bsk Fry$7.00
Beer Cheese$2.00
Bsk Truffle Fry$10.00
Wings
Bsk Garlic Fry$9.00
CheeseBurger$12.00
Sm Hs Salad$5.00
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4646 Convoy St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
