O’Brien’s Pub
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4646 Convoy St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4646 Convoy St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
The Yasai
Come on in and enjoy!
OLLEH CONVOY KOREAN BBQ
All you can eat Korean BBQ