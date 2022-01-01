Go
Toast

O'Brian's

The Tavern has an upscale London Pub feel and has brought together all that is British with the Tartan bar and table tops, Welsh Flag, British Food and the name.

2486 Mt. Vernon Rd

No reviews yet

Location

2486 Mt. Vernon Rd

Dunwoody GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Burger - Dunwoody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Derby - Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breadwinner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar N

No reviews yet

Boozy cocktails, crafty beer, delicious wines and tasty bites in rustic communal environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston