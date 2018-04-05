O'Connor's Restaurant
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1160 West Boylston St, West Boylston MA 01606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
No Reviews
339 West Boylston Street # A West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant
Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street
No Reviews
184 West Boylston Street West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant
The Draught House Bar & Grill
No Reviews
42 West Boylston Street West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine - 26 West Boylston Street
4.8 • 1,198
26 West Boylston Street West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Boylston
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant