Go
Toast

O'Donnell's Pub

O'Donnell's Pub - Best Neighborhood dive bar . We have Pool and darts and jagbags and horseshoes. We have a private back room for Parties and Kick Ass bartenders that are Smart and Gorgeous....

4500 N Elston Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

4500 N Elston Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruby's Fast Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy home cooked filipino food.

Thai Town Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eris Brewery and Cider House

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

Smoque BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ Low and Slow

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston