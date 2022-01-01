O Fallon restaurants you'll love
O Fallon's top cuisines
Must-try O Fallon restaurants
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
|St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
|Pickles
More about Andrias Steakhouse
Andrias Steakhouse
6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon
|Popular items
|Ribeye 16 Oz.
|$44.95
16oz Ribeye- Marbled throughout the Ribeye offers meat lovers the biggest flavor with our Andria's Steak Sauce this is one of the more requested items.
|Large Prime Rib 24 Oz
|$54.95
24oz Large Prime Rib- King Cut was its name back in the day, this cut of beef still stands up against anyone with a monster appetite. Ask for it seared on the grill with our Andria's Steak Sauce you won't get it any other way!
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Homemade chocolate and cinnamon bread pudding with raison, served warm with a dark rum sauce this dessert doesn't need to be eaten close to a fireplace, but it's recommended.
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery
104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon
|Popular items
|12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2
|$18.00
Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
|Side House Salad
|$8.00
Mixed green, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
More about Hi Pointe O'Fallon
Hi Pointe O'Fallon
630 West Hwy 50, O'Fallon
More about Wasabit Sushi Bar-O'Fallon
Wasabit Sushi Bar-O'Fallon
1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220, O'Fallon