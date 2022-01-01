O Fallon restaurants you'll love

Go
O Fallon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • O Fallon

O Fallon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try O Fallon restaurants

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Pickles
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Andrias Steakhouse image

 

Andrias Steakhouse

6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye 16 Oz.$44.95
16oz Ribeye- Marbled throughout the Ribeye offers meat lovers the biggest flavor with our Andria's Steak Sauce this is one of the more requested items.
Large Prime Rib 24 Oz$54.95
24oz Large Prime Rib- King Cut was its name back in the day, this cut of beef still stands up against anyone with a monster appetite. Ask for it seared on the grill with our Andria's Steak Sauce you won't get it any other way!
Bread Pudding$12.00
Homemade chocolate and cinnamon bread pudding with raison, served warm with a dark rum sauce this dessert doesn't need to be eaten close to a fireplace, but it's recommended.
More about Andrias Steakhouse
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery image

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2$18.00
Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Side House Salad$8.00
Mixed green, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery
Main pic

 

Hi Pointe O'Fallon

630 West Hwy 50, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hi Pointe O'Fallon
Restaurant banner

 

Wasabit Sushi Bar-O'Fallon

1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wasabit Sushi Bar-O'Fallon
Map

More near O Fallon to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston