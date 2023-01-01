Cookies in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve cookies
Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon
|2 Cookies For $2.99
|$2.99
|3 cookies
|$3.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon
|^Caramel Cookie Cheesecake
|$7.00
Classic milk chocolate cheesecake and caramel on a vanilla cookie crust. Topped with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a rosette of milk chocolate ganache.