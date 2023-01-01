Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in O Fallon

Go
O Fallon restaurants
Toast

O Fallon restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon NEW - 104 South Cherry Street

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon NEW - 104 South Cherry Street

Browse other tasty dishes in O Fallon

Salmon

Pies

Cornbread

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Pepperoni Pizza

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near O Fallon to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (374 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1059 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston