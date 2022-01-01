Salmon in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Salmon Sandwich
|$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Salmon Solo
|$8.99
More about Andrias Steakhouse
Andrias Steakhouse
6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Broiled Salmon on top Ceasar Salad- Broiled salmon placed on top romaine salad, asiago cheese, and more cheese this dish is a bar crowd favorite at Andria's.
|Salmon
|$32.95
Broiled Salmon- 8oz Broiled Salmon brushed with Andria's Steak Sauce, then finished with a lemon dill sauce to glaze it over, this salmon is a must to try.
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon
Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon
1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220, O'Fallon
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
|Salmon
|$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus