Salmon in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants that serve salmon

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1425 N. Greenmount Rd, O'Fallon

Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Salmon Sandwich$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Salmon Solo$8.99
Andrias Steakhouse

6805 Old Collinsville Rd, OFallon

Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$11.00
Broiled Salmon on top Ceasar Salad- Broiled salmon placed on top romaine salad, asiago cheese, and more cheese this dish is a bar crowd favorite at Andria's.
Salmon$32.95
Broiled Salmon- 8oz Broiled Salmon brushed with Andria's Steak Sauce, then finished with a lemon dill sauce to glaze it over, this salmon is a must to try.
Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon

1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220, O'Fallon

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Salmon$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh 6 oz salmon filet served in teriyaki glaze, served with grilled asparagus
