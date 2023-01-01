Shrimp tacos in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's O'Fallon
Edley's BBQ - Edley's O'Fallon
531 W. HWY 50, O'FALLON
|Two Shrimp Tacos
|$11.50
|Three Shrimp Tacos
|$14.75
More about O'Town Food Hall & Tap House
O'Town Food Hall & Tap House
1214 Central Park Dr, O'Fallon
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp seasoned with cajun seasoning & sautéed in whole butter. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.