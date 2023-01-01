Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Edley's BBQ - Edley's O'Fallon

531 W. HWY 50, O'FALLON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Shrimp Tacos$11.50
Three Shrimp Tacos$14.75
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's O'Fallon
O'Town Food Hall & Tap House

1214 Central Park Dr, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp seasoned with cajun seasoning & sautéed in whole butter. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
More about O'Town Food Hall & Tap House

