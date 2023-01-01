Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in O Fallon

Go
O Fallon restaurants
Toast

O Fallon restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
white chocolate shortbread, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, finished with chocolate curls
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'Fallon
Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon - 104 South Cherry Street

104 South Cherry Street, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
white chocolate shortbread, Chantilly cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, finished with chocolate curls
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery - O'fallon - 104 South Cherry Street

Browse other tasty dishes in O Fallon

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Cornbread

Chili

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near O Fallon to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston