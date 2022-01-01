O Fallon restaurants you'll love

O Fallon restaurants
Toast
  • O Fallon

O Fallon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try O Fallon restaurants

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2lb Wing Combo$27.99
1/2lb Boneless Combo$10.99
2lb Wing$24.99
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Pulled Pork 1 LB$15.99
(Meat Only)
Brisket 1 LB$17.99
(Meat Only)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Barrels Taphouse and Grill image

 

Barrels Taphouse and Grill

Highway N, O Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Dog$8.50
6oz angus hot dog, barrels chili, cheddar, red onion
Jimmy's Jalapeno Bacon$12.50
Cajun seasoned patty, pepper jack, white quesom, jalapeno, jalapeno bacon
Lemon Baked Cod$13.00
Served wit white rice and broccoli
More about Barrels Taphouse and Grill
Wicked Greenz image

 

Wicked Greenz

4015 Highway K, O' Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Shell pasta with creamy gouda, parmesan, and Velveeta cheese sauce.
#7 Big Star Salad (Large)$7.25
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon
ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Large)$6.50
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar
dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
More about Wicked Greenz
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain image

 

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain

1816 Highway K, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
HOT & SPICY CHICKEN$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle
FRENCH DIP$13.00
Thinly sliced roast beef on cheese garlic bread with horsey sauce & au jus.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Restaurant banner

 

Far Out Eats

2509 HighwayK, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Far Out Eats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in O Fallon

Pretzels

Map

