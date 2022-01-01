O Fallon restaurants you'll love
O Fallon's top cuisines
Must-try O Fallon restaurants
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon
|Popular items
|2lb Wing Combo
|$27.99
|1/2lb Boneless Combo
|$10.99
|2lb Wing
|$24.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Pulled Pork 1 LB
|$15.99
(Meat Only)
|Brisket 1 LB
|$17.99
(Meat Only)
More about Barrels Taphouse and Grill
Barrels Taphouse and Grill
Highway N, O Fallon
|Popular items
|Chili Dog
|$8.50
6oz angus hot dog, barrels chili, cheddar, red onion
|Jimmy's Jalapeno Bacon
|$12.50
Cajun seasoned patty, pepper jack, white quesom, jalapeno, jalapeno bacon
|Lemon Baked Cod
|$13.00
Served wit white rice and broccoli
More about Wicked Greenz
Wicked Greenz
4015 Highway K, O' Fallon
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Shell pasta with creamy gouda, parmesan, and Velveeta cheese sauce.
|#7 Big Star Salad (Large)
|$7.25
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon
ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
|#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Large)
|$6.50
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar
dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
More about Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
1816 Highway K, O'Fallon
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON
|Popular items
|POTATO SKINS
|$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
|HOT & SPICY CHICKEN
|$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle
|FRENCH DIP
|$13.00
Thinly sliced roast beef on cheese garlic bread with horsey sauce & au jus.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON
|Popular items
|FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE
|$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
More about Far Out Eats
Far Out Eats
2509 HighwayK, O'Fallon