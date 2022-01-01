Brisket in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve brisket
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon
|Brisket 4oz
|$5.99
(Meat Only)
|Brisket 1 LB
|$17.99
(Meat Only)
|Brisket Baked Beans
|$3.99
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON
|BRISKET SAMMIE
|$14.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, slaw, dill pickles & BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.
|BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA
|$14.50
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.