Brisket in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants that serve brisket

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon

Brisket 4oz$5.99
(Meat Only)
Brisket 1 LB$17.99
(Meat Only)
Brisket Baked Beans$3.99
The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

BRISKET SAMMIE$14.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, slaw, dill pickles & BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.
BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA$14.50
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.
