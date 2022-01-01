Burritos in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON
|BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA
|$14.50
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE
|$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now