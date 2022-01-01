Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve burritos

The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

BRISKET BURRITO BOMBA$14.50
Stuffed w/ smoked brisket, crinkle cut fries, queso, shredded cheese, black bean puree & green chile salssa topped with queso, guacamole, tomatoes & sour cream.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON

SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.99
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

