Chicken salad in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve chicken salad

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill

2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken Salad Lunch$8.99
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD$14.00
Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cheese blend, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajun tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, grilled chicken, red pepper, cucumber, crispy chow mein noodles, mandarin orange, green onion, cilantro & sesame vinaigrette
GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
