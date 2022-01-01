Chicken salad in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill
2509 State Highway K, O'Fallon
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Salad Lunch
|$8.99
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON
|CHICKEN FIESTA SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken on top of mixed greens, street corn salsa, cheese blend, pico de gallo, topped w/ cajun tortilla crumbles & sour cream served with buffalo ranch.
|CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, grilled chicken, red pepper, cucumber, crispy chow mein noodles, mandarin orange, green onion, cilantro & sesame vinaigrette
|GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch