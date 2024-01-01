Chicken sandwiches in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Brass Rail - 4601 Hwy K
4601 Hwy K, O'Fallon
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection,
drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with
provolone cheese and lettuce
Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368
1120 Technology Drive Suite 109, O'Fallon
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken shawarma served on toasted pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, & garlic sauce with a side of fries.
Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven - 7434 Village Center Dr
7434 Village Center Dr, O'Fallon
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun with a side of fries
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun and a side of fries