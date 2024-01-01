Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Brass Rail - 4601 Hwy K

4601 Hwy K, O'Fallon

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand-tossed and fried to crispy perfection,
drenched in any of our sauces, then topped with
provolone cheese and lettuce
More about The Brass Rail - 4601 Hwy K
Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368

1120 Technology Drive Suite 109, O'Fallon

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Chicken shawarma served on toasted pita/shrak with pickles, tomatoes, & garlic sauce with a side of fries.
More about Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368
Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven - 7434 Village Center Dr

7434 Village Center Dr, O'Fallon

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun with a side of fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun and a side of fries
More about Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven - 7434 Village Center Dr

