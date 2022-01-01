Chicken tenders in O Fallon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF CHICKEN STRIPS$12.00
Made in house w/ our wheat free flour & special seasoning w/ choice of dipping sauce
GF KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$7.00
3 chicken strips breaded in house w/ wheat-free flour.
GF CHICKEN STRIP DINNER$14.75
Breaded in-house with wheat-free flour & seasoning served with your choice of side
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS$7.00
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Barrels Taphouse and Grill image

 

Barrels Taphouse and Grill

Highway N, O Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 Chicken tenders
Chicken Tenders$5.99
4 Chicken tenders
More about Barrels Taphouse and Grill

