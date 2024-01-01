Falafel sandwiches in O Fallon
Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368
1120 Technology Drive Suite 109, O'Fallon
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.00
Falafel served on a toasted pita with pickles, salad, hummus, & tahini dressing, and a side of fries.
9951 Winghaven Blvd, OFallon
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.99
Falafel is made of a mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions with fresh herbs and spices that are formed into balls then placed in a warm pita with tahini sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it a combo with your choice of side and a drink