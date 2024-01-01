Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368

1120 Technology Drive Suite 109, O'Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Falafel served on a toasted pita with pickles, salad, hummus, & tahini dressing, and a side of fries.
More about Mr. Pita Mediterranean Grill - 1120 Technology Dr Ste 109, O'Fallon, MO 63368
The Sweet Spot - O'Fallon

9951 Winghaven Blvd, OFallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$8.99
Falafel is made of a mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions with fresh herbs and spices that are formed into balls then placed in a warm pita with tahini sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Make it a combo with your choice of side and a drink
More about The Sweet Spot - O'Fallon

© 2024 Toast, Inc.
