Fried chicken sandwiches in O Fallon
O Fallon restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Bandana’s BBQ - Manchester
3446 Pheasant Meadows Dr, O'Fallon
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$9.69
3 freshly breaded chicken tenders served on a toasted bun and served with your choice of a side.
The Sweet Spot - O'Fallon
9951 Winghaven Blvd, OFallon
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Add a little heat to your lunch with our Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich. A breaded and fried chicken breast is tossed in a spicy seasoning blend and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Try our Crispy Chicken Sandwich, with juicy, crispy chicken tenders on a toasted bun, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven - 7434 Village Center Dr
7434 Village Center Dr, O'Fallon
|THAI FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken sandwich, tossed in Thai chili sauce, topped with umami slaw and pickles and served with fries
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun and a side of fries