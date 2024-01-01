Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Bandana’s BBQ - Manchester

3446 Pheasant Meadows Dr, O'Fallon

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$9.69
3 freshly breaded chicken tenders served on a toasted bun and served with your choice of a side.
The Sweet Spot - O'Fallon

9951 Winghaven Blvd, OFallon

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Add a little heat to your lunch with our Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich. A breaded and fried chicken breast is tossed in a spicy seasoning blend and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Try our Crispy Chicken Sandwich, with juicy, crispy chicken tenders on a toasted bun, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Shortleaf Brewing - Winghaven - 7434 Village Center Dr

7434 Village Center Dr, O'Fallon

THAI FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken sandwich, tossed in Thai chili sauce, topped with umami slaw and pickles and served with fries
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a potato bun and a side of fries
